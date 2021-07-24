Hot and humid, no relief in sight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Last night’s Full Moon was quickly replaced by the hot July Sun this morning. Another hot day across Kansas with temperatures forecast to reach the upper 80s and low 90s by Noon today. Under mostly sunny skies this afternoon, expect highs in the upper 90s to near 101. The heat index near 100-105 during the hottest part of the day. Not much relief from the heat this weekend, maybe a few storms on Sunday afternoon. Storms may squelch the afternoon heat, however only making the humidity worse.

We are not expecting severe weather on Sunday, however a few storms could produce heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Storm chances are highest across northern and western Kansas. A frontal system drifts into Kansas and remains over the area on Monday, triggering more scattered showers and storms. Highs remain in the 90s Sunday and Monday, then begin to heat back up into the upper 90s to near 105 through the remainder of the week and the end of July. Dry weather will persist with the peak of the heat Wednesday through next Saturday, before the hot weather breaks down.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and hot. Wind: S/SE 5-15. High: 97.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-15. Low: 74.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. A slight chance of late days storms. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 96.

Tomorrow Night: Slight chance of showers and storms, mainly after midnight. Wind: SE/E 5-10. Low: 73.

Mon: High: 95 Partly cloudy; a few storms possible.

Tue: High: 98 Low: 74 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 100 Low: 74 Sunny.

Thu: High: 102 Low: 74 Sunny.

Fri: High: 100 Low: 75 Mostly sunny; a bit breezy.

Sat: High: 100 Low: 74 Mostly sunny.

