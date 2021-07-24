Advertisement

Mother celebrated after miracle birth in Covid ICU unit

By Abbey Higginbotham
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wesley Medical Center held a special party to celebrate Glorimar, who staff call the “miracle mom.”

She earned the name after safely delivering a baby boy after spending months in the ICU Covid unit.

The celebration also recognized the nurses who took care of Glorimar while she was pregnant and in the ICU.

Alexis Bateman is a registered nurse at Wesley Medical Center.

“She was one of the most critical patients that we have taken care of, and she was pregnant on top of that,” said Bateman.

Glorimar’s son is almost one now. She was one of Wesley’s first long-term covid-19 ICU patients.

