Storm chances increase Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that chances for showers and storms will increase through the remainder of the weekend before it turns hot and dry heading into the workweek.

A few showers and storms are expected mainly over parts of northern Kansas this evening and tonight. The threat of severe weather is low with locally heavy rainfall the primary concern.

Sunday morning temperatures will start out in the 70s for most of the state. Humidity levels will increase throughout the day as afternoon high temperatures reach the low to mid 90s.

Showers and storms may already be ongoing during the morning over northern Kansas. This activity will spread farther south with additional storms developing over southern Kansas through the afternoon.

Some of the stronger storms Sunday could produce gusty winds and hail, but the overall threat of severe weather will remain low.

A few showers and storms could linger Sunday night into Monday over portions of southern Kansas, otherwise the rest of the upcoming week will remain dry as the heat intensifies. High temperatures will likely reach the 100s for a few days in a row.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 75

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon storms. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 96

Tomorrow Night: Slight chance of showers and storms, otherwise partly cloudy. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 73

Mon: High: 94 Partly cloudy. Slight chance of AM storms.

Tue: High: 97 Low: 74 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 100 Low: 74 Sunny and very hot.

Thu: High: 101 Low: 75 Sunny and very hot.

Fri: High: 102 Low: 76 Mostly sunny and very hot.

Sat: High: 102 Low: 76 Mostly sunny and very hot.

