Advertisement

Tanganyika’s Splash Park reopening

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tanganyika’s Splash Park will open up to guests this weekend after voluntarily closing nearly a month ago.

In June, the Sedgwick County Health Department launched an investigation that connected 8 cases of Shigella to the Splash Park.

Shigella is a bacterial infection that spreads from person to person through exposure to feces. Symptoms include diarrhea and dehydration.

Since closing, the park has worked closely with the Sedgwick County Health Department to test the water and add several safety features.

“The safety of guests has been a top priority from the beginning,” Park Director Matt Fouts said. “The park is thrilled to open once again.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The explosion occurred near 23rd Road and Avenue D.
Large natural gas pipeline explosion in Ellsworth County
The three-year-old died Tuesday following a dental procedure. Now, his family is trying to...
Lawsuit to be filed after 3-year-old dies during dental procedure in Wichita
A man is in critical condition after slipping and falling into the Tunnel Mill Dam in Winfield.
Man in critical condition after falling into river in Winfield
Sedgwick County EMS Director Dr. John Gallagher was placed on administrative leave effective...
Former EMS Director, Sedgwick County agree to part ways
KWCH Car Crash generic
5 injured in Reno County after crash involving car, van

Latest News

Tanganyika reopens after pandemic
Tanganyika reopens
Vaccine Hesitancy
Mental health experts weigh in on vaccine hesitancy
Mental Health and Vaccine Hesitancy
Mental Health and Vaccine Hesitancy
Natural gas line explosion under investigation
Cause of Ellsworth County natural gas line explosion under investigation