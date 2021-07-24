Tanganyika’s Splash Park reopening

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Tanganyika’s Splash Park will open up to guests this weekend after voluntarily closing nearly a month ago.

In June, the Sedgwick County Health Department launched an investigation that connected 8 cases of Shigella to the Splash Park.

Shigella is a bacterial infection that spreads from person to person through exposure to feces. Symptoms include diarrhea and dehydration.

Since closing, the park has worked closely with the Sedgwick County Health Department to test the water and add several safety features.

“The safety of guests has been a top priority from the beginning,” Park Director Matt Fouts said. “The park is thrilled to open once again.”

