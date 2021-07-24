Advertisement

Two people killed in one-vehicle crash near Newton

The Kansas Highway Patrol is working on a deadly one-vehicle crash near Newton. The Newton...
The Kansas Highway Patrol is working on a deadly one-vehicle crash near Newton. The Newton Police Department said on Facebook the crash happened at I-135 and Southeast 14th Connector.(kwch)
By Carolina Loera
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is working on a deadly one-vehicle crash near Newton. The Newton Police Department said on Facebook the crash happened at I-135 and Southeast 14th Connector at around 9:00 a.m.

Police said a 16-passenger van carrying seven adults was traveling southbound on I-135 when it left the highway between the two bridges, went down the embankment, and hit the bridge pillar below.

It’s unclear why the van left the highway.

Two people were confirmed dead at the scene, two are in very critical condition, and three others had serious injuries.

We have a crew on scene gathering more information.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

