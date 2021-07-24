Union accepts Frito Lay contract offer, ending strike

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The union has voted to accept Frito Lay’s newest contract offer ending the 20-day strike.

According to union leaders, the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers Local 218 members have voted in favor of Frito Lay’s contract offer after weeks of striking across the street from the plant.

We are told the accepted terms have one guaranteed day off and there is a pay increase for the workers.

Union Steward for BCTGM Mark McCarter confirmed the strike is over.

He said Everyone will return to work Monday and the vote tally has not been released. The vote approval occurred overnight, the picket line is being taken down now.

“We are pleased the BCTGM Local 218 members from Frito-Lay’s Topeka site ratified the revised contract offer and we look forward to welcoming all of our employees back to work next week. At all times we have negotiated in good faith with union representatives to address the most pressing concerns raised regarding hours of work and overtime. While Frito-Lay believed its fully recommended July 1 offer addressed those concerns appropriately, the new offer from Frito-Lay provides a guaranteed day off during each workweek, eliminates “squeeze shifts,” creates additional opportunities for the union to have input into staffing and overtime and offers 4% wage increases to employees in all job classifications over the two-year contract,” said Frito-Lay. “For more than 85 years, Frito-Lay has provided well-paying jobs and benefits to thousands of Americans and made countless contributions to the communities where our teams work and live. Today, we are proud to employ more than 66,000 people and are committed to providing a safe and fair workplace for everyone. We believe our approach to resolving this strikes demonstrates how we listen to our employees, and when concerns are raised, they are taken seriously and addressed. Looking ahead, we look forward to continuing to build on what we have accomplished together based on mutual trust and respect.”

That is all we can confirm at this time. This is a developing story.

