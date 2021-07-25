Advertisement

Drying out, hot week ahead

Rain chances ending as the heat intensifies this week
Forecast high temperatures Monday.
Forecast high temperatures Monday.(KWCH)
By Peyton Sanders
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that rain chances will be diminishing into the week ahead as a stretch of summer heat arrives.

A few showers and storms could linger into the night mainly over southern Kansas, but most of the state will begin to dry out.

Temperatures Monday morning will start out in the mid 60s over western Kansas to near 70 over eastern Kansas. It will be a hot and muggy day as afternoon highs reach the low to mid 90s.

An area of high pressure will set up right over Kansas by Tuesday, and it will remain over the state for the entire week. This will bring several days of hot and dry weather with highs likely to remain near 100 degrees through the start of next weekend.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST

Tonight: A few lingering showers and a few storms, otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 72

Tomorrow: Slight chance of a morning shower, otherwise partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 92

Tomorrow Night: Decreasing clouds. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 73

Tue: High: 95 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 98 Low: 75 Sunny.

Thu: High: 100 Low: 75 Sunny and very hot.

Fri: High: 101 Low: 76 Mostly sunny and very hot.

Sat: High: 102 Low: 76 Mostly sunny and very hot.

Sun: High: 97 Low: 75 Mostly sunny.

