Hot, humid- some heat relief today and Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Maybe some relief from the heat later this afternoon and Monday.

Scattered thunderstorms will be the key to this “relief”. If you don’t experience the storms today, it will remain hot and humid. A Heat Advisory remains in place across south-central and southeast Kansas through 7pm Sunday. This morning, active thunderstorms were moving slowly across northern Kansas- with a history of 2-3″ rains and even brief gusty winds of 50-60mph. These storms will eventually develop further south into central and southern Kansas as the afternoon progresses. Locally heavy rainfall will be the primary concern, however wet-microbursts (brief gusty wind and torrential rain) along with frequent lightning will be possible. Scattered storms will continue across much of Kansas through the afternoon and evening. Highs today in the low to mid 90s.

More scattered storms in the forecast tonight with a diminishing trend after midnight. A few lingering showers and rumbles are possible in south-central and southeast Kansas Monday morning. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Monday with a few isolated storms possible, late in the day. Highs Monday continue near “normal”, low 90s statewide.

Looking at the rest of the work week- sunny skies will prevail and dry weather (no significant rain) will persist across Kansas. The heat will build with most areas near 100 or above by the middle of the week. Temperatures of 100-105 are possible through the end of the week into next weekend. There are hints that this pattern will break down towards the end of next weekend and temperatures - hopefully- will return to normal.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy, humid with scattered afternoon storms. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 95

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms, otherwise partly cloudy. Wind: E 5-15. Low: 73

Tomorrow: Morning showers and rumbles then partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. High: 92

Tomorrow Night: Becoming mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 73

Tue: High: 94 Mostly sunny.

Wed: High: 98 Low: 74 Sunny and very hot.

Thu: High: 101 Low: 75 Sunny and very hot.

Fri: High: 102 Low: 76 Mostly sunny and very hot.

Sat: High: 103 Low: 76 Mostly sunny and very hot.

Sun: High: 99 Low: 76 Partly cloudy and hot.

