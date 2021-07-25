Newton community notices deadly crashes on I-135 near Highway 50

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We now know the names of two people killed in a crash Saturday morning in Newton.

KHP identifies them as 35-year-old Stephanie Manyseng and 43-year-old Rudy Perez Marcial from Wichita.

This is the second deadly accident in this area within just days of each other.

I-135 is no stranger to high traffic and high speeds. Saturday morning a 16-passenger van carrying seven people heading southbound just past Newton, left the road, struck a guardrail and then crashed into a concrete embankment. Two people died and multiple others were seriously or critically injured.

But it’s not the first car accident to happen around that stretch of I-135 this month and the community is noticing.

Newton area resident Charley Bailey said, “I’ve been hearing about them, things are starting to get combined or congested. People need to start paying attention.”

For two weekends in a row, there have been two fatal car wrecks within two miles of I-135 in Newton. Four people were pronounced dead at the scenes and five people were taken to the hospital.

Last weekend, Raymond and Denice Bina were also traveling southbound on I-135 when they crossed the median and crashed into a semi, killing them both.

“At times it can be hard, especially with traffic and everything. I think people are just not paying attention or are in a big hurry and they just want to go,” said Bailey. “Because the other day we just about saw an accident, the person was swerving over. Just wow!”

Family members remembered the Binas at a funeral service Saturday morning in Pilsen, Kansas.

Other people in Newton said the high speed around the exit and entrance ramps between I-135 and highway 50 can be dangerous at times. It’s best to leave space between vehicles and pay attention.

