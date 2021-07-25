Sedgwick County 911 calls briefly halted due to AT&T outage

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County reports an AT&T outage last night caused 911 Emergency Communications to not receive calls.

County officials report Communications received a call through its administrative line informing them AT&T was doing work on the state system last night causing the outage. Staff then logged into the backup phones and started taking incoming calls that were re-routed to that number. The length of time between 911 calls not coming through and switching to backup phones is unknown.

Shawnee county reportedly experienced the same outage.

911 Communications Director Elora Forshee is trying to get more information from AT&T and said the department will move calls into the internal backup system through the duration of any AT&T maintenance periods.

Sedgwick County will provide an update when it gets more answers as to why this outage occurred.

