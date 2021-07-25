Advertisement

Sedgwick County 911 calls briefly halted due to AT&T outage

(KWCH)
By Jessica Canaday
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County reports an AT&T outage last night caused 911 Emergency Communications to not receive calls.

County officials report Communications received a call through its administrative line informing them AT&T was doing work on the state system last night causing the outage. Staff then logged into the backup phones and started taking incoming calls that were re-routed to that number. The length of time between 911 calls not coming through and switching to backup phones is unknown.

Shawnee county reportedly experienced the same outage.

911 Communications Director Elora Forshee is trying to get more information from AT&T and said the department will move calls into the internal backup system through the duration of any AT&T maintenance periods.

Sedgwick County will provide an update when it gets more answers as to why this outage occurred.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Kansas Highway Patrol is working on a deadly one-vehicle crash near Newton. The Newton...
Two people killed in one-vehicle crash near Newton
A North Carolina car dealership worker was fired for using the wrong name of a woman who bought...
Woman calls car dealership’s Facebook post racist; worker fired
Forecast radar around 4 PM Sunday.
Storm chances increase Sunday
Vaccine Hesitancy
Mental health experts weigh in on vaccine hesitancy
Deadly crashes on I-135 near Newton alarm community members.
Newton community notices deadly crashes on I-135 near Highway 50

Latest News

KWCH arrests, handcuffs, police lights
Former Wichita Public Schools employee charged with child sex crimes
The Kansas Highway Patrol is working on a deadly one-vehicle crash near Newton. The Newton...
Two people killed in one-vehicle crash near Newton
Water park reopens
Tanganyika’s Splash Park reopening
Tanganyika reopens after pandemic
Tanganyika reopens