Two Kansas bull fighters tag-team the Pretty Prairie Rodeo together

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s a big time of the year for the small town of Pretty Prairie, the ‘largest night rodeo’ almost doubles the size of the town every night for four nights of western action. A couple guys in the arena that not many people think of are the bull fighters.

This year both of them call this Pretty Prairie rodeo home.

Both Kansas born and breed, Wacey Munsell and Rich Ratley distract bulls while the bull riders try to get up and away to safety. Munsell has three generations of bull fighting in his family while Ratley is new to it.

Ratley grew up right down the road in Hutchinson and went to Nickerson high school.

“Every summer we’d always come down for the rodeo a few nights out of the rodeo,” said Ratley.

Ratley didn’t grow up in the rodeo scene though, he went to college to play baseball before an injury forced him to quit. That’s when he started riding bulls at Dodge City Community College.

“I fought bulls one time, never got on another one. Just kind of took it and ran with it,” said Ratley. “Just being around here and knowing this rodeo, the history behind it and all that, getting that call to come work it, it’s a pretty neat feeling.”

This is Ratley’s first year participating in the Pretty Prairie Rodeo but his counterpart Wacey Munsell is from Ulysses, Kansas and has been here since 2011.

“This time of the year, it’s really nice because a lot of guys are getting burnt out from driving up and down the road,” said Munsell. “Here, it’s only a three-hour drive so it’s nice to be home and that way you can go home in a relatively quick amount of time.”

“They called me about a month ago, they said, ‘Do you know about the Pretty Prairie Rodeo?’ Oh yeah, I grew up going to it,” said Ratley. “They asked me if I wanted to work it, I said you bet! I said I wouldn’t miss it for anything.”

They take pride in the talent coming out of Kansas. Veteran Munsell has worked the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo while Ratley has worked the PRCA Ram Prairie Circuit Finals twice in his young career.

