Heavy rain leads to flooding in west Wichita
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:41 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Several drivers found themselves stranded in floodwaters Monday afternoon as heavy rain moved through parts of Wichita.
At least two vehicles found themselves submerged in high water near Harry and Handley, near Seneca in southwest Wichita. The scene was similar near 31st Street South and Seneca.
No one was seriously hurt in the flooding.
Storm Team 12 and emergency workers remind drivers that if they can’t see a street that is covered in water, then “turn around don’t drown.”
