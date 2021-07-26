Advertisement

Silver Alert issued for missing Lawrence couple

The couple was supposed to be driving from Wichita to rural Douglas County, NW of Lawrence, but never made it home.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office and KBI are asking for the public's help to locate a missing couple, Russel “Red” Stevens, 76, and Mina Stevens, 71.(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KWCH) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) have issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Lawrence couple.

The agencies are asking for the public’s assistance to locate 76-year-old Russel “Red” Stevens and 71-year-old Mina Stevens.

On Sunday, July 25, the couple was last known to be driving from Wichita to rural Douglas County, northwest of Lawrence. Over 24 hours later they had not returned home, or made contact with their family. The couple is driving a dark blue 2018 Ford Explorer with a Kansas license plate 944HBC.

If you see Russell or Mina Stevens, please contact the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office immediately at 785-843-0250.

