Storms move out, sunshine moves in

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we are waking-up to a few lingering storms across the state and they will hang around until midday across south-central Kansas.(KWCH 12)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:51 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we are waking-up to a few lingering storms across the state and they will hang around until midday across south-central Kansas. Expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon along with near-normal highs in the lower to middle 90s.

Highs in the middle to upper 90s will feel like the triple digits on Tuesday and it will only get hotter as we move through the rest of the week. Expect highs between 100 and 105 Thursday through Saturday and when you factor in the humidity, it could feel like 110 degrees.

When will the heatwave end? It looks like our next cold front will roll in on Sunday with a chance of showers and storms late in the day or at night. Behind the front, temperatures will fall back in the 90s early next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Isolated storms through midday, otherwise partly cloudy. Wind: E 5-15. High: 93.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Wind: E 5-10. Low: 73.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. High: 96.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 75.

Wed: High: 98. Low: 75. Mostly sunny and hot.

Thu: High: 100. Low: 76. Sunny and hot.

Fri: High: 101. Low: 76. Sunny and hot.

Sat: High: 103. Low: 75. Mostly sunny, very hot.

Sun: High: 98. Low: 74. Partly cloudy, overnight storm chance.

