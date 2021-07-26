Stormy tonight, sticky tomorrow

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Thunderstorms are hanging around central Kansas tonight but as soon as the sun goes down and we head into Tuesday storm chances quickly drop off and the heat quickly turns back up.

We’re tracking the hottest temperatures so far this summer with the heat index bringing us into dangerous levels by Wednesday. Temperatures and humidity will bring feels like temperature near 100° by tomorrow and these heat holds for the work week.

The good news is there is an end in sight to all this heat by Sunday into Monday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Evening storms, then partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 73.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: S/SE 5-15. High: 96.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: S/SE 5-10. Low: 75.

Wed: High: 98 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 100 Low: 75 Sunny and hot.

Fri: High: 101 Low: 76 Mostly sunny and hot.

Sat: High: 103 Low: 76 Mostly sunny, very hot.

Sun: High: 93 Low: 74 Becoming partly cloudy; PM storms.

Mon: High: 89 Low: 71 Partly cloudy.

