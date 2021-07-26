Advertisement

Stormy tonight, sticky tomorrow

Peak of heat wave hits this week
July is ending on a very hot note
July is ending on a very hot note(KWCH)
By Cassie Wilson
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Thunderstorms are hanging around central Kansas tonight but as soon as the sun goes down and we head into Tuesday storm chances quickly drop off and the heat quickly turns back up.

We’re tracking the hottest temperatures so far this summer with the heat index bringing us into dangerous levels by Wednesday. Temperatures and humidity will bring feels like temperature near 100° by tomorrow and these heat holds for the work week.

The good news is there is an end in sight to all this heat by Sunday into Monday.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Evening storms, then partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 73.

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Wind: S/SE 5-15. High: 96.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: S/SE 5-10. Low: 75.

Wed: High: 98 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 100 Low: 75 Sunny and hot.

Fri: High: 101 Low: 76 Mostly sunny and hot.

Sat: High: 103 Low: 76 Mostly sunny, very hot.

Sun: High: 93 Low: 74 Becoming partly cloudy; PM storms.

Mon: High: 89 Low: 71 Partly cloudy.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Wingfield, a former Wichita Public Schools employee, was arrested Saturday on charges of...
Former Wichita Public Schools teacher charged with child sex crimes
Deadly crashes on I-135 near Newton alarm community members.
Newton community notices deadly crashes on I-135 near Highway 50
The Kansas Highway Patrol is working on a deadly one-vehicle crash near Newton. The Newton...
Two people killed in one-vehicle crash near Newton
Two Kansas bull fighters work the Pretty Prairie Rodeo together.
Two Kansas bull fighters tag-team the Pretty Prairie Rodeo together
Forecast radar around 4 PM Sunday.
Storm chances increase Sunday

Latest News

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we are waking-up to a few lingering storms across the state and...
Storms move out, sunshine moves in
Forecast high temperatures Monday.
Drying out, hot week ahead
Scattered storms may bring heat relief later today
Hot, humid- some heat relief today and Monday
Forecast radar around 4 PM Sunday.
Storm chances increase Sunday