USD 259 enrollment begins this week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Open enrollment for Wichita Public Schools begins June 26.

All parents, new and returning, can complete the online enrollment process using the Parentvue portal.

If families are unable to enroll online, in-person enrollment will be offered June 26 and 27 from noon to 7 p.m. and June 28 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.

For questions about online enrollment, contact your child’s school.

