Week of July 26: Job of the Day

MONDAY: Account Manager | Youngers and Sons Manufacturing Co., Inc | Viola | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11573999 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Shipping and Receiving Clerk, Saw Operator and Operator, CNC Machinist

TUESDAY: Advanced Steel Press Setup Operator | Johnson Controls | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11572442 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Production Workers-all shifts, Warehouse and Logistics Supervisor, Millwright and Advanced Automated Equipment Setup Operator positions

WEDNESDAY: Application Developer | Envision, Inc. | Wichita | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11535394 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: Senior Financial Analyst, Customer Care Specialist, Machine Operator, Direct Support Professional-Driver

THURSDAY: Executive Director | South Central Kansas Economic Development District | Bel Aire | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11572731

FRIDAY: Medical Laboratory Technologist/Technician | Sumner County Hospital District #1 | Caldwell | https://www.kansasworks.com/jobs/11556507 | Also available on KansasWorks.com: RN or LPN, Housekeeper, paramedic or EMT and Cook positions.

