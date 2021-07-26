Advertisement

Where’s Shane? Back to School with Dillons

By Shane Konicki
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s back to school time... if you can believe it. Today for Where’s Shane we’re out at the Dillons store at Central and Rock Road talking back to school shopping! Today we’ll be chatting with Carolyn Erickson with Wichita on the Cheap, and Sheila Regehr with Dillons Stores to try and help you score the best deals!

For more back-to-school help from Wichita on the Cheap, including their Back to School Price List, check out -- wichitaonthecheap.com.

For more info on Dillons and the back-to-school sales they have going on -- www.dillons.com.

