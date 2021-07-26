Advertisement

Wichita police chief among Top 7 candidates for Austin position

WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay has applied to lead the Austin, Texas Police Department.
WPD Chief Gordon Ramsay has applied to lead the Austin, Texas Police Department.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay is among the top seven candidates to become the next police chief of Austin, Texas.

The search was narrowed from a pool of 46 candidate applications.

The Austin city manager says he hopes to announce the new chief before the end of August.

Ramsay was appointed as the Wichita Police Chief in January 2016 and has served as a police officer since 1993.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Wingfield, a former Wichita Public Schools employee, was arrested Saturday on charges of...
Former Wichita Public Schools teacher charged with child sex crimes
Deadly crashes on I-135 near Newton alarm community members.
Newton community notices deadly crashes on I-135 near Highway 50
The Kansas Highway Patrol is working on a deadly one-vehicle crash near Newton. The Newton...
Two people killed in one-vehicle crash near Newton
Two Kansas bull fighters work the Pretty Prairie Rodeo together.
Two Kansas bull fighters tag-team the Pretty Prairie Rodeo together
Forecast radar around 4 PM Sunday.
Storm chances increase Sunday

Latest News

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office and KBI are asking for the public's help to locate a...
Silver Alert issued for missing Lawrence couple
Ambulance
Inmate dies at Barton County Jail, cause of death under investigation
JOB OF THE DAY
Week of July 26: Job of the Day
William Sprouse has completed 67 100-mile runs since 2012 and has a goal to complete 100.
Following a stroke, ultrarunner endures and perseveres