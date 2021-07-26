Wichita police chief among Top 7 candidates for Austin position

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay is among the top seven candidates to become the next police chief of Austin, Texas.

The search was narrowed from a pool of 46 candidate applications.

The Austin city manager says he hopes to announce the new chief before the end of August.

Ramsay was appointed as the Wichita Police Chief in January 2016 and has served as a police officer since 1993.

