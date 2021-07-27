2 die in NW Kansas crash after jeep strikes cow

LOGAN COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - Two people are dead following a crash in northwest Kansas.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. in Logan County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a 2015 Jeep Wrangler from Arizona was eastbound on Highway 40 near Oakley when it hit a cow in the road and rolled into the ditch.

The driver, Raymond H. Kennedy, 45, Glendale, Arizona, and his passenger, Brenda G. Carrasco, 54, Peoria, Arizona, both died in the crash.

