4You: Maize’s Kelsey Stewart, Team USA take on Japan for gold medal Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Congratulations to Maize High School grad Kelsey Stewart and the United States softball team.

The U.S. softball team will take on host nation Japan Tuesday going for a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Team USA went a perfect 5 to 0 in group play and capped off the group stage with a win over Japan last night with a walk-off home run from Stewart. The last time Team USA and Japan faced off in a softball match for the gold was in the 2008 Summer Olympics.

Japan beat the U.S. to win gold; however, Team USA has gotten gold in softball every other year. It has been featured in the summer games in 1996, 2000, and 2004.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.