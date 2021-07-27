Advertisement

4You: Maize’s Kelsey Stewart, Team USA take on Japan for gold medal Tuesday

United States' Kelsey Stewart (7) celebrates her game winning home run against Japan in the...
United States' Kelsey Stewart (7) celebrates her game winning home run against Japan in the seventh inning of a softball game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Monday, July 26, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Congratulations to Maize High School grad Kelsey Stewart and the United States softball team.

The U.S. softball team will take on host nation Japan Tuesday going for a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Team USA went a perfect 5 to 0 in group play and capped off the group stage with a win over Japan last night with a walk-off home run from Stewart. The last time Team USA and Japan faced off in a softball match for the gold was in the 2008 Summer Olympics.

Japan beat the U.S. to win gold; however, Team USA has gotten gold in softball every other year. It has been featured in the summer games in 1996, 2000, and 2004.

