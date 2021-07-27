Advertisement

Cattle truck from Pioneer Woman’s ranch crashes in southern Kansas

A cattle truck from the Drummond Ranch in Pawhuska, Okla., crashed Tuesday (7/27/21) afternoon...
A cattle truck from the Drummond Ranch in Pawhuska, Okla., crashed Tuesday (7/27/21) afternoon in Cowley County, just north of the Kansas/Oklahoma border.(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COWLEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A driver was injured and 12 cattle died after a cattle truck crashed near the Kansas/Oklahoma border.

The crash happened Tuesday afternoon near 282nd Road and 211th Road, west of Arkansas City in Cowley County.

Authorities believe speed and a bad tire were likely factors in the crash. They said some of the cattle died during the crash, while others had to be put down because they were injured.

The semi and cattle belong to the Drummond Ranch out of Pawhuska, Oklahoma. The ranch is home to the “Pioneer Woman,” Ree Drummond.

