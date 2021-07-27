Advertisement

Kansas City Chiefs to retire mascot Warpaint

An overhead general view of Arrowhead Stadium during the second half of an NFL football game...
An overhead general view of Arrowhead Stadium during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Kansas City, Mo., Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(WIBW)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - The Kansas City Chiefs will retire longtime mascot, Warpaint.

The move comes as the Chiefs continue to move away from popular traditions like the Tomahawk Chop which some Native American groups consider offensive.

Warpaint was a longtime tradition with the Chiefs. The mascot was brought back for the franchise’s 50th anniversary in 2009.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Wingfield, a former Wichita Public Schools employee, was arrested Saturday on charges of...
Former Wichita Public Schools teacher charged with child sex crimes
Deadly crashes on I-135 near Newton alarm community members.
Newton community notices deadly crashes on I-135 near Highway 50
The Kansas Highway Patrol is working on a deadly one-vehicle crash near Newton. The Newton...
Two people killed in one-vehicle crash near Newton
Two Kansas bull fighters work the Pretty Prairie Rodeo together.
Two Kansas bull fighters tag-team the Pretty Prairie Rodeo together
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office and KBI are asking for the public's help to locate a...
Silver Alert canceled, missing Lawrence couple found in Nebraska

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up with teammates during a workout at...
Chiefs to bar fan interaction with players at training camp
Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) during a news conference on Tuesday, Jan. 28,...
Frank Clark facing three years on felony gun charge
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) runs with teammates during an NFL football...
Chiefs Training Camp returns to Missouri Western State University
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver rookie Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates as he scores a touchdown on...
Chiefs’ Tyreek Hill hosts football camp in Wichita, draws hundreds