Kansas City Chiefs to retire mascot Warpaint

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - The Kansas City Chiefs will retire longtime mascot, Warpaint.

The move comes as the Chiefs continue to move away from popular traditions like the Tomahawk Chop which some Native American groups consider offensive.

Warpaint was a longtime tradition with the Chiefs. The mascot was brought back for the franchise’s 50th anniversary in 2009.

