Kansas City hospital to require staff vaccinations as COVID-19 cases surge

By Carolina Loera
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - With less than half of the U.S. population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, cases are surging around the country. Medical experts say the delta variant is targeting the unvaccinated.

On Monday, 50 health care groups, including the America Medical Association, issued a joint statement calling for all healthcare and long-term care employers to mandate employees be vaccinated.

Truman Medical Centers/University Health in Kansas City, Mo., is the first medical center in the region to require staff to be vaccinated. Seventy percent of its staff has already received the shot. But, the hospital said it has faced vaccine hesitancy from some of its employees.

“And then just some misinformation that’s out there. Things like the vaccine can give you a coronavirus infection which obviously untrue or that the vaccine can make you sterile. There’s absolutely no proof of that either. So, some it is the same stuff we have in the community in trying to ward off any misinformation.”

On Monday, California and New York City became two governments bring back some restrictions, including mandating vaccines for their employees.

Kansas City, Mo. mayor Quinton Lucas is considering a similar requirement.

A spokesperson for the Office of Gov. Laura Kelly said, “Governor Kelly is focused on encouraging - not mandating - vaccinations in every county to protect Kansans from the new Delta variant of COVID-19.”

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

