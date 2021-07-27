Kidnapping, shooting suspect facing several attempted murder, other charges

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A man accused of kidnapping a woman and her two-year-old daughter in Wichita then driving to Cheney Lake is facing several attempted first-degree murder charges.

Kamden Campos faces six counts of attempted first-degree murder, battery, criminal threat, kidnapping and weapons charges.

Police said when the woman tried to escape from Campos’ car, he shot at her, and hit the two-year-old in the car.

The child is recovering from injuries due to the shooting.

Prosecutors read the formal charges against Kamden Campos Tuesday morning in Reno County.

Campos is being held on a more than $2 million bond.

He’ll be back in court next week for the judge to make sure he has an attorney.

