Advertisement

Kidnapping, shooting suspect facing several attempted murder, other charges

Kamden Campos faces six counts of attempted first-degree murder, battery, criminal threat,...
Kamden Campos faces six counts of attempted first-degree murder, battery, criminal threat, kidnapping and weapons charges.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A man accused of kidnapping a woman and her two-year-old daughter in Wichita then driving to Cheney Lake is facing several attempted first-degree murder charges.

Kamden Campos faces six counts of attempted first-degree murder, battery, criminal threat, kidnapping and weapons charges.

Police said when the woman tried to escape from Campos’ car, he shot at her, and hit the two-year-old in the car.

The child is recovering from injuries due to the shooting.

Prosecutors read the formal charges against Kamden Campos Tuesday morning in Reno County.

Campos is being held on a more than $2 million bond.

He’ll be back in court next week for the judge to make sure he has an attorney.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office and KBI are asking for the public's help to locate a...
Silver Alert canceled, missing Lawrence couple found in Nebraska
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Shawn Wingfield, a former Wichita Public Schools employee, was arrested Saturday on charges of...
Former Wichita Public Schools teacher charged with child sex crimes
Several cars stalled Monday afternoon near Harry & Handley in southwest Wichita after heavy...
Heavy rain leads to flooding in west Wichita
Kansas Highway Patrol
2 die in NW Kansas crash after jeep strikes cow

Latest News

Wichita Police Department badge
WPD: Teens pulled over with cocaine, thousands in cash in vehicle
Kansas Highway Patrol
2 die in NW Kansas crash after jeep strikes cow
An overhead general view of Arrowhead Stadium during the second half of an NFL football game...
Kansas City Chiefs to retire mascot Warpaint
Helping Hand: ADHD Summer Treatment Program
Helping Hand: ADHD Summer Treatment Program