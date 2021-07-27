Oklahoma woman dies in SE Kansas crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that an Oklahoma woman died in a single-vehicle crash on July 25.

Around 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, deputies were dispatched to the U-160 and U-169 overpass on County Road 4400 for the deadly crash.

They arrived to find a vehicle that appeared to have lost control, left the roadway, rolled and struck some trees.

The sheriff’s office said the driver had been ejected and died on the scene. She was identified as 27-year-old Brittany Wofford of Bixby, Oklahoma.

