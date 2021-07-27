Patrick Mahomes joins Sporting KC ownership group

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KWCH) - Sporting Kansas City announced Tuesday that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has joined the Sporting Club ownership group.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to join Sporting Kansas City’s ownership team and strengthen my connection to the fans and the city I love,” Mahomes said. “Sporting is a community-oriented club and I am excited to continue supporting the growth of soccer in Kansas City.”

“Patrick is a tremendous ambassador for Kansas City and we are delighted to welcome him to the Sporting Club ownership group,” said Cliff Illig, principal owner of Sporting KC. “In addition to achieving excellence on the field, he is deeply committed to giving back to the community and elevating the sport of soccer. Patrick is also accustomed to cultivating a winning culture, and we look forward to contending for championships at Children’s Mercy Park well into the future.”

Mahomes is also part-owner of the Kansas City Royals and his fiancée, Brittany Matthews, is a co-owner of Kansas City NWSL. In 2019, Mahomes established the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to improving the lives of children.

