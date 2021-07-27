Sedgwick County reports 130 breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Out of 114,000 people fully vaccinated in Sedgwick County, 130 people have tested positive for COVID-19, but health officials say a vast majority of breakthrough cases are only minor symptoms.

Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne says keeping people out of the hospital is key in ending this pandemic and that is why she is still advocating for the vaccine.

“The vaccines have been very effective. What is going on right now is because of the amount of unvaccinated people that we have. And you know, the COVID has more chance to spread it has more opportunity to mutate and get stronger as it has been,” said Byrne.

Geneva Hershberger is one of Sedgwick County’s rare breakthrough cases. She said she went to visit her family in Indiana, and when she came back, she started developing symptoms.

“Saturday, I started getting a little bit of a cold. Sunday and Monday, I was begging for Dayquil and Nyquil. I had chills, fever, cough, and runny nose. We kept doing things. I kept caring for my mother, playing games, and being with them. We were all unmasked. We were all vaccinated, and they had all had COVID,” said Hershberger.

She thought she had a cold, instead, she tested positive for COVID-19.

Byrne said despite story’s like Hershberger’s, the vaccines work.

“The vaccines are doing their job in a way that if someone is vaccinated and gets COVID, that is, by and large, keeping people from getting the severe disease and not going in the hospital,” said Byrne.

Byrne said the as Kansas stalls at a 45-percent vaccination rate, more breakthrough cases will happen until we reach herd immunity.

Health officials have said nearly all hospitalized COVID-19 patients in this recent surge have been unvaccinated, a clear shift that the pandemic is now becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated.

