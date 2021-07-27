Sedgwick County searching for answers after weekend 911 outage

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Some people in Sedgwick County were left with no one answering the phone when they called 911 over the weekend.

The state has a contract with AT&T to provide infrastructure and technical support to ensure 911 callers get connected to a dispatch center. But maintenance late Saturday night and early Sunday morning led to a 911 outage in Sedgwick and Shawnee counties.

Sedgwick County Emergency Communications Director Elora Forshee said the company told both counties not to expect any interruptions and that no action would be needed to be taken on their part. But early Sunday morning, a hospital called to say they couldn’t get through to 911.

As of right now, Forshee said the county doesn’t know how long the outage lasted or how many calls were impacted. They’re still trying to get those answers from AT&T.

“What was happening? What in the guts of the system, where were these going? Why this redundancy we’re supposed to have built-in, we’re supposed to have multiple layers of redundancies because our system is so large, we can’t go down,” questioned Forshee.

She said to get calls through, the county had to go away from the primary system to an internal backup they created.

“I still had to check for myself, to call 911. I did so from my home, my cell phone. It went straight through,” she said.

State Rep. John Carmichael sits on the state’s 911 council and said he’s also trying to figure out what happened. He said based on preliminary data he’s received, the circuit AT&T was working on could have impacted 45,000 subscribers and 45 911 centers. He said the problem needs to be addressed.

“Who is supposed to be monitoring the backup server and when they are activated whose responsibility is it to notify Sedgwick County?” Carmichael asked.

Sedgwick County said going forward, whenever AT&T has maintenance planned, its backup systems will be ready.

Carmichael said after the last outage in November, the state’s 911 council put in place another layer of backups that they are still working to bring online.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.