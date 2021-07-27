Shawnee Mission School District to require masks for some students

SHAWNEE MISSION, Kan. (KWCH) - The Shawnee Mission School District Board of Education will require masks for elementary school students for the upcoming school year.

The board approved a proposal, 6-1, Monday night, requiring masks for “all children at the elementary level until such a time as all students have the opportunity to be fully vaccinated.” The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is only available for children ages 12 and up.

Masks will not be required for middle and high school students, but they will be strongly recommended. Although, all bus riders will have to wear masks.

The district said staff members will not have to wear masks as long as they can show proof that they have been fully vaccinated.

