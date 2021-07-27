Triple digit feels like temps return Tuesday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a storm-free start to the day across Kansas and the forecast stays dry for several days. Of course, that will allow both temperatures and humidity to climb into dangerous territory.

Highs in the middle 90s will feel like the triple digits later today and it will only get hotter the rest of the week. Expect highs between 97 and 103 Wednesday through Saturday and when you factor in the humidity, it could feel like 110 degrees.

A Heat Advisory goes into effect this afternoon and lasts through (at least) Thursday evening. Please limit outdoor activities in the afternoon and if you must be outside during the heat of the day, remember to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade.

When will the heatwave end? It looks like our next cold front will roll in on Sunday with a chance of showers and storms late in the day or at night. Behind the front, temperatures will fall back in the 80s and 90s early next week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Wind: S/SE 5-15. High: 94.

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 74.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot. Wind: S 5-15. High: 97.

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 75.

Thu: High: 100. Low: 76. Sunny and hot.

Fri: High: 101. Low: 76. Mostly sunny and hot.

Sat: High: 103. Low: 74. Mostly sunny, very hot.

Sun: High: 91. Low: 69. Mostly sunny, then afternoon storms.

Mon: High: 87. Low: 67. Partly cloudy, much cooler.

