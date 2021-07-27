Weather Alert: Dangerous heat for Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The dog days of summer have arrived as dangerous heat is building for the rest of the week. High temperatures and humidity will bring the heat index to near 100-105° for the next 3 days. This combination will make heat exhaustion and heat stroke a danger to those who work or spend time outside. The heat looks to peak by Thursday into Friday with relief in sight as we move through the weekend.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear. Wind: SE 5-10. Low: 74.

Tomorrow: A few clouds; hot. Wind: S/SE 5-15. High: 97, heat index near 105.

Tomorrow night: Clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 75.

Thu: High: 99 Sunny and hot.

Fri: High: 100 Low: 75 Sunny.

Sat: High: 101 Low: 76 Sunny to mostly sunny; overnight storms.

Sun: High: 89 Low: 71 AM storms, then partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 86 Low: 69 Partly cloudy, cooler.

Tue: High: 88 Low: 67 Partly cloudy; chance for overnight storms.

