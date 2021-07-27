WPD: Teens pulled over with cocaine, thousands in cash in vehicle

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two teens were booked on drug charges after officers found one and a half pounds of cocaine and $6,000 in cash in their vehicle.

Officers pulled their vehicle over near 23rd and Arkansas Monday in response to suspected drug activity in the area, a WPD Facebook post said.

The cocaine and cash were found in a hidden compartment in the vehicle.

At approximately 7 pm on Monday, WPD officers conducted a traffic stop in the area of 23rd and Arkansas in reference to... Posted by Wichita Police Department on Tuesday, July 27, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.