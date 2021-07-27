WPD: Teens pulled over with cocaine, thousands in cash in vehicle
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Two teens were booked on drug charges after officers found one and a half pounds of cocaine and $6,000 in cash in their vehicle.
Officers pulled their vehicle over near 23rd and Arkansas Monday in response to suspected drug activity in the area, a WPD Facebook post said.
The cocaine and cash were found in a hidden compartment in the vehicle.
