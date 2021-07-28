Advertisement

Ascension will require all associates to be vaccinated for COVID-19

One of the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Kansas was administered at Via Christi in...
One of the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine in Kansas was administered at Via Christi in Wichita on Dec. 14, 2020.(Via Christi St. Francis)
By Kylie Cameron
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ascension will begin requiring COVID-19 vaccines for all associates, according to a news release.

A spokesperson with Ascension in Wichita confirmed that this will apply to all of Ascension’s Wichita area facilities.

“Like many health systems across the country, including in many of our markets, we are moving to require our associates to be vaccinated against COVID-19,” the release said.

A release by Ascension said all associates, including volunteers and vendors, will have to be vaccinated to enter their facilities.

Associates will have to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 12.

Those with a medical condition or strongly held religious belief that prevents them from receiving the vaccine will have to go through an exemption process.

“This timing is aligned with Ascension’s annual influenza vaccination requirement and we will follow a similar implementation process,” the release said.

