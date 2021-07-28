Advertisement

Attorney: Employers within rights to require COVID-19 vaccine

By Grant DeMars
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Ascension Via Christi announced Wednesday that it would require all of its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The push to get people vaccinated comes as cases of the delta variant surge across the country, mainly among those who have not been vaccinated.

Employment attorney Eric Metz, with Triplett Woolf Garretson Attorneys, says it is within the healthcare system’s rights to require the vaccine.

“The (E)EOC came out with guidance on that subject in June of this year, indicating it was legal to mandate vaccinations,” said Metz.

By Nov. 12, all Ascension associates will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, but there are a couple of exemptions.

“If someone has a sincerely held religious belief that would prohibit vaccinations, that would have to be considered. And the second is if they have a medical condition that may prevent them from getting a vaccination, the employer must take that into consideration,” said Metz.

He says if an employee doesn’t get the shots because of these reasons, the employer must provide another alternative, like mask-wearing, remote work or even daily COVID testing.

While COVID-19 and its vaccine are both relatively new, the conversation about mandatory vaccinations is not. Ascension already requires employees to get an annual flu shot.

“The issue of mandatory vaccinations - flu shot, smallpox. That has been an issue in the healthcare profession for many years,” said Metz.

Metz says a lot of companies have been hesitant to require the COVID-19 vaccine since it hasn’t gotten full approval by the FDA, but that could happen in a couple of months. If it does, we may see even more similar workplace mandates.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Police Department badge
WPD: Teens pulled over with cocaine, thousands in cash in vehicle
A cattle truck from the Drummond Ranch in Pawhuska, Okla., crashed Tuesday (7/27/21) afternoon...
Cattle truck from Pioneer Woman’s ranch crashes in southern Kansas
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Rescue crews are working to free a man trapped in a trench in Hutchinson.
Rescue workers free man trapped in hole in Reno County
KWCH Car Crash generic
Oklahoma woman dies in SE Kansas crash

Latest News

FILE - In this July 2020, file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wears a protective mask during a...
Gov. Laura Kelly: Masks required for state employees, facilities beginning Monday
FILE
Douglas Co. urges residents to wear masks, even if fully vaccinated
Due to a surge of coronavirus cases, the mayor of Kansas City, Missouri, announced a new...
Kansas City mayor reimposes indoor mask mandate
Sedgwick County commissioners hold off on mask-mandate decision
Back-to-school vaccine clinic on Aug. 7