Back-to-school vaccine clinic on Aug. 7
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County Health Department will host a free back-to-school vaccine clinic.
The clinic will allow students to receive their back-to-school immunizations at no cost from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 7.
The clinic will be at the community COVID-19 vaccine clinic, 223 S. Main.
No appointment is necessary. Free COVID-19 vaccines are also available.
Parents or guardians should bring vaccination records, insurance cards and/or proof of income, and their ID. If parent is not present, a written letter of consent is needed.
