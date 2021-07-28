Advertisement

CDC revises mask order as delta variant continues to spread, mask mandates come back

By Shawn Loging
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:44 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Just two months ago, the CDC said masks were no longer needed for fully vaccinated people. But that was before the delta variant of COVID-19 quickly spread across the country, leading to more hospitalizations and even some breakthrough cases among people who are vaccinated.

Now, the CDC says even the unvaccinated should start wearing masks indoors in locations with substantial or high transmission of COVID-19.

The CDC also says everyone inside k-12 schools this fall should also wear masks regardless of their vaccination status.

The CDC COVID Data Tracker shows counties highlighted in red had a high rate of transmission last week. It covers roughly half the country and dozens of counties in Kansas.

Doctors at the KU School of medicine will focus on a few measures to address this latest wave.

“Continuing to promote vaccines. That’s going to be the safest way moving forward is getting people the protection but also wearing masks and preventing the spread of disease. So, keeping your distance from other people, covering your nose and mouth so that way if you sneeze, those particles aren’t being exposed,” said Tiffany Schwasinger-Schmidt, M.D. Ph.D.

The CDC says the latest science released Tuesday shows people who are fully vaccinated can still catch and spread the delta variant, but data shows vaccines reduce the risk of developing a symptomatic infection and ending up hospitalized.

