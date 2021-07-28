CDC revises mask guidance to address rapidly spreading Delta variant across U.S. and Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas is among many states in the U.S. dealing with the rapidly spreading Delta variant of COVID-19.

Tuesday, the CDC announced new guidance aimed at curtailing that transmission. This latest wave sees unvaccinated people driving the cases of new infections causing severe illness, leading to hospitalizations and deaths.

“These guidelines are really here to protect people, so if people don’t have the vaccine for any number of reasons, we are seeing this virus spread. The scary thing about it is it’s spreading faster than what we’ve seen before, and it’s more aggressive, so people are getting sicker. So, it’s really important we do whatever we can to protect the public,” KU School of Medicine-Wichita Department of Internal Medicine Assistant Professor and Center for Clinical Research Director Tiffany Schwasinger-Schmidt, M.D., Ph.D.

In Kansas, the number of new cases is climbing, while getting more people vaccinated has been slow going.

The CDC’s revised mask guidance is for people to wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status if they live in areas with high and substantial transmission of COVID-19, about two-thirds of the counties in the country. On the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker, it’s the areas colored in red and orange.

CDC data tracker US map (kwch/ CDC)

Kansas has about two-thirds of the counties in the state that fall in that category.

CDC Data Tracker Kansas Map (kwch/ CDC)

The CDC is also recommending that everyone in K-12 schools are mask up.

This guidance comes two months after the CDC said people who are fully vaccinated could go without masking in a large number of situations.

This announcement isn’t going to be welcomed by all, including many who have been pushing back against masking. For others, they said this is leading to confusion about what they should be doing.

Barb Almy said, “We’re told to wear a mask, and we’re told masks are necessary; masks are not helpful. It’s been a lot of a rollercoaster.”

Tuesday, the CDC said the situation before the country is drastically different from the Delta variant, requiring recalibrating the approach.

“As we’re going into school, as the temperatures will start dropping, I know today, it’s very warm, but as those temperatures start dropping and people start going inside, that’s where we worry a lot of this virus is going to spread and spread very quickly,” said Schwasinger-Schmidt, M.D., Ph.D.

Tiffany Schwasinger-Schmidt, M.D., Ph.D. at KU School of Medicine - Wichita, said the vaccine serves as the primary form of defense. While not 100 percent, it has a solid efficacy to reduce the change of serious illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths.

The CDC Tuesday said part of the justification for the new guidance is they’re seeing new scientific data showing even people who are fully vaccinated can still catch and spread the Delta variant. However, the good news here is the vaccines reduce the symptomatic infection risk seven-fold and reduce the risk of hospitalizations 20-fold.

To serve as another layer of protection, she said it goes back to the three main strategies we’ve heard throughout the pandemic: distancing, hand washing and masking.

“Continuing to promote vaccines. That’s going to be the safest way moving forward is getting people protection but also wearing masks and preventing the spread of disease. So keeping your distance from other people, covering your nose and mouth so that way if you sneeze, those particles aren’t being exposed,” she said.

“I wear mine very consistently. It’s a way I can help protect my children right now since they’re not eligible to receive the vaccine,” said Schwasinger-Schmidt, M.D., Ph.D. “I think that’s a really important message. You know, if people can’t receive the vaccine for any number of reasons, a simple thing like wearing a mask can give a lot of people protection.”

Dr. Schwasinger-Schmidt said she saw how well masking worked this past year.

“Didn’t see influenza this year. This is the first time in my career I haven’t had to treat influenza. Summer colds went down. GI illnesses went down. As we saw the mask restrictions start to be lifted, we’ve seen in primary care, the number of viruses are going up, so we’re seeing more summer colds, we’re seeing RSV in kids, which is normally just a virus we see in the winter. That’s going up. We’re seeing GI illnesses,” said Schwasinger-Schmidt, M.D., Ph.D. “It’s just a way to protect yourself and help keep yourself and others healthy.”

That protection is one of the main reasons at Lucinda’s in Old Town they’ve kept masking in place since the CDC changed their guidance in May.

Owner of Lucinda’s Valerie Reimers said, “We do provide masks for those that don’t have them, which are a lot these days because we’re one of the few in town at the moment still requiring them. I have a feeling that’s going to change.”

Reimers said she does this to keep her staff and the guests in her store safer, adding as a mother of two young kids, she wants to take steps to keep them healthy.

Reimers said, “As everybody, we want the pandemic to be over as soon as humanly possible.”

Dr. Schwasinger-Schmidt said if people still haven’t gotten the vaccine and have concerns, talk with their doctor or care provider. They will serve as one of the best resources for people to get questions answered.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.