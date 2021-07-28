Family displaced by south Wichita house fire

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A family was displaced Tuesday night following a house fire in south Wichita.

A passerby noticed a fire at a house in the 1500 block of S. Green and alerted the homeowner who was outside working on a motorcycle.

Firefighters arrived to find the fire in an upstairs bedroom. They were able to put it out quickly.

Due to fire and smoke damage on the second floor of the home, the Red Cross was called out to help two adults and a child.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

