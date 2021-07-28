Advertisement

Family displaced by south Wichita house fire

The Wichita Fire Department said a family was displaced Tuesday evening after a house fire in...
The Wichita Fire Department said a family was displaced Tuesday evening after a house fire in the 1500 block of S. Green.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A family was displaced Tuesday night following a house fire in south Wichita.

A passerby noticed a fire at a house in the 1500 block of S. Green and alerted the homeowner who was outside working on a motorcycle.

Firefighters arrived to find the fire in an upstairs bedroom. They were able to put it out quickly.

Due to fire and smoke damage on the second floor of the home, the Red Cross was called out to help two adults and a child.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

