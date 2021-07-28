Advertisement

Hot and dry weather into the weekend

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a warm and muggy morning across Kansas and it will morph...
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a warm and muggy morning across Kansas and it will morph into a hot and humid afternoon.
By Jake Dunne
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a warm and muggy morning across Kansas and it will morph into a hot and humid afternoon. Highs in the middle to upper 90s will feel like 103-106 degrees.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect through (at least) Thursday evening. Please limit outdoor activities in the afternoon and if you must be outside during the heat of the day, remember to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks in the shade.

The heat and humidity will get worse before it gets better. Expect highs between 100 and 102 Thursday through Saturday and when you factor in the humidity, it could feel like 110 degrees.

When will the heat wave end? It looks like our next cold front will roll in on Saturday night into Sunday morning with a good chance of showers and storms. Behind the front, expect much cooler temperatures on Monday with highs mostly in the 80s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and hot. Wind: S 5-15. High: 97.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 75.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and hot. Wind: SW 5-15. High: 100.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 75.

Fri: High: 100. Low: 76. Sunny and hot.

Sat: High: 102. Low: 71. Mostly sunny; overnight storm chance

Sun: High: 89. Low: 69. Morning storms, then mostly cloudy and much cooler.

Mon: High: 87. Low: 67. Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 88. Low: 69. Partly cloudy; overnight storm chance.

