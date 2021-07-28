Kansas City mayor reimposes indoor mask mandate
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - Beginning Aug. 2, all persons over the age of five years old will have to wear a face mask indoors in Kansas City, Missouri.
The mask mandate follows new guidance by the Center for Disease Control saying individuals, regardless of vaccine status, should wear a mask indoors. The reversal came as the country has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases with the rampant spread of the delta variant.
Missouri has the nation’s fourth-worst COVID-19 diagnosis rate over the past week, with one in every 360 people diagnosed with COVID-19.
