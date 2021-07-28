Kansas City mayor reimposes indoor mask mandate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - Beginning Aug. 2, all persons over the age of five years old will have to wear a face mask indoors in Kansas City, Missouri.

The mask mandate follows new guidance by the Center for Disease Control saying individuals, regardless of vaccine status, should wear a mask indoors. The reversal came as the country has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases with the rampant spread of the delta variant.

Missouri has the nation’s fourth-worst COVID-19 diagnosis rate over the past week, with one in every 360 people diagnosed with COVID-19.

Following new masking guidance issued by CDC and backed by @KCMOHealthDept to curb the spread of #COVID19, Mayor Lucas will reinstate an indoor mask mandate—for all persons 5+ regardless of vaccination status—in places of public accommodation, effective 12:01 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2. — Mayor Quinton Lucas (@MayorLucasKC) July 28, 2021

