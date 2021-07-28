Advertisement

Kansas City mayor reimposes indoor mask mandate

Due to a surge of coronavirus cases, the mayor of Kansas City, Missouri, announced a new...
Due to a surge of coronavirus cases, the mayor of Kansas City, Missouri, announced a new mandate requiring residents to wear face masks while in public.((Source: WDAF/CNN))
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH) - Beginning Aug. 2, all persons over the age of five years old will have to wear a face mask indoors in Kansas City, Missouri.

The mask mandate follows new guidance by the Center for Disease Control saying individuals, regardless of vaccine status, should wear a mask indoors. The reversal came as the country has seen an increase in COVID-19 cases with the rampant spread of the delta variant.

Missouri has the nation’s fourth-worst COVID-19 diagnosis rate over the past week, with one in every 360 people diagnosed with COVID-19.

