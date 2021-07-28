Kansas City to re-impose mask mandate as COVID-19 cases surge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH/AP) - The mayor of Kansas City, Mo. said he will follow the latest CDC guidelines and re-impose a mask mandate for indoors.

“We cannot ignore the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant in Missouri—outpacing much of the country. We will do all we can to ensure our corner of this state is safe,” said Mayor Quinton Lucas on Twitter. He said he’d release more details on Wednesday.

Jackson County, Mo., where Kansas City is located says it will require many workers to get immunized or undergo weekly testing.

Missouri has the nation’s fourth-worst COVID-19 diagnosis rate over the past week, with one in every 360 people diagnosed with COVID-19. According to Johns Hopkins data, its seven-day rolling average of daily deaths has nearly doubled over the past two weeks. The CEO of CoxHealth says the increase in deaths prompted it to bring in temporary cooling equipment for bodies.

I have stuck with CDC guidance throughout the pandemic and today is no different.



I will return Kansas City to a mask mandate indoors based upon national and regional health guidance and discussion with other Kansas City leaders. I will provide further details in the morning. — Mayor Q (@QuintonLucasKC) July 28, 2021

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.