Kansas City to re-impose mask mandate as COVID-19 cases surge

Due to a surge of coronavirus cases, the mayor of Kansas City, Missouri, announced a new mandate requiring residents to wear face masks while in public.(Source: WDAF/CNN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KWCH/AP) - The mayor of Kansas City, Mo. said he will follow the latest CDC guidelines and re-impose a mask mandate for indoors.

“We cannot ignore the rapid spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant in Missouri—outpacing much of the country. We will do all we can to ensure our corner of this state is safe,” said Mayor Quinton Lucas on Twitter. He said he’d release more details on Wednesday.

Jackson County, Mo., where Kansas City is located says it will require many workers to get immunized or undergo weekly testing.

Missouri has the nation’s fourth-worst COVID-19 diagnosis rate over the past week, with one in every 360 people diagnosed with COVID-19. According to Johns Hopkins data, its seven-day rolling average of daily deaths has nearly doubled over the past two weeks. The CEO of CoxHealth says the increase in deaths prompted it to bring in temporary cooling equipment for bodies. 

