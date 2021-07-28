Advertisement

Kansas officials reconsider mask guidelines amid COVID surge

FILE - In this July 2020, file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wears a protective mask during a...
FILE - In this July 2020, file photo, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly wears a protective mask during a news conference in Topeka. Johnson County District Judge David Hauber, in Kansas' most populous county, has struck down as unconstitutional a state law requiring unusually speedy legal hearings for people challenging mask requirements and other COVID restrictions. (Evert Nelson/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP, File)((Evert Nelson/The Topeka Capital-Journal via AP, File))
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - A central Kansas school district is requiring masks in its buildings and public health officials in one of the state’s most populous counties are recommending that nearly every resident wear masks in indoor public spaces.

The developments in the Salina school district and Douglas County in northeast Kansas came quickly after a surge in new COVID-19 cases tied to the faster-spreading delta variant prompted the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to change its guidance on masks.

The CDC now recommends that even vaccinated people wear them indoors in places where COVID-19 is surging.

Gov. Laura Kelly scheduled a Wednesday afternoon news conference to discuss the new CDC guidance.

