Advertisement

Man convicted of killing officer, then attacks bailiff

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas man elbowed a bailiff attempting to handcuff him after the defendant was convicted of killing a San Antonio police detective.

Jurors deliberated 25 minutes Monday before convicting Otis McKane of capital murder in the November 2016 fatal shooting of Detective Benjamin Marconi.

McKane then elbowed a bailiff trying to handcuff him before several officers pushed him into an adjacent room.

Authorities say Marconi was fatally shot as he sat in his patrol car during a traffic stop not involving McKane.

The trial’s punishment phase began Tuesday afternoon with the struck bailiff’s testimony.

Prosecutors seek the death penalty.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Police Department badge
WPD: Teens pulled over with cocaine, thousands in cash in vehicle
A cattle truck from the Drummond Ranch in Pawhuska, Okla., crashed Tuesday (7/27/21) afternoon...
Cattle truck from Pioneer Woman’s ranch crashes in southern Kansas
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Simone Biles withdraws from gymnastics final to protect team, self
Rescue crews are working to free a man trapped in a trench in Hutchinson.
Rescue workers free man trapped in hole in Reno County
KWCH Car Crash generic
Oklahoma woman dies in SE Kansas crash

Latest News

The owner of a yellow trackless party train is back in business after the vehicle, stolen by a...
Thief uses U-Haul to steal kids’ party train
Simone Biles, of the United States, waits for her turn to perform during the artistic...
Olympic champ Simone Biles withdraws from all-around competition
Sedgwick County commissioners hold off on mask-mandate decision
Back-to-school vaccine clinic on Aug. 7
Cooler weather and even some rain helped in the battle against some of the largest blazes but...
California, Nevada governors tour site of massive wildfire
The owner of a yellow trackless party train is back in business after the vehicle, stolen by a...
Thief uses U-Haul to steal kids’ party train