Rescuers work to free man trapped in trench in Reno County

Rescue crews are working to free a man trapped in a trench in Hutchinson.
Rescue crews are working to free a man trapped in a trench in Hutchinson.(Shondale Choitz/Facebook)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 7:57 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Rescues crews in Hutchinson are working to free a person stuck in a trench.

The accident happened around 5:14 p.m. at the Creekside Village Mobile Home Park, 1707 E. Blanchard, in Hutchinson.

Reno County dispatchers said one person was currently in serious condition.

Reno County requested mutual aid from Sedgwick and Harvey counties to assist with the rescue.

