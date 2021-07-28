Advertisement

Salina Public Schools to require masks starting Wednesday

The CDC is recommending all students and staff wear masks at school this fall, even if they've gotten the COVID-19 vaccine.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SALINA, Kan. (KWCH) - Salina Public Schools will require masks for all students, employees, and visitors beginning Wednesday.

The USD 305 Board of Education made the decision Tuesday evening during a meeting to discuss the district’s Return to Instruction Plan, according to the Salina Post.

In a message to employees, Superintendent Linn Exline said the “decision reflects the Board’s desire to ensure that students and staff are safe and in school.”

The board’s decision also follows the latest CDC recommendation that masks be worn indoors by all teachers, staff, students and visitors at schools nationwide, regardless of vaccination status.

