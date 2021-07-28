Advertisement

Unvaccinated reconsider getting vaccine as COVID-19 cases rise

By KWCH Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:54 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Sedgwick County dashboard now shows more people are now getting their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

Most vaccinated Wichitans have had immunity from COVID-19 for months now. Regardless of why they got the shot, it’s a step toward normalcy in their everyday lives, and doctors say it protects them from the surging delta variant.

“It softens the disease. In most people, it softens it so much you don’t even know at all,” said Sedgwick County Health Officer Dr. Garold Minns.

After months of slowed vaccination rates throughout Sedgwick County, reduced hours and empty chairs at the old downtown library in Wichita, Sedgwick County Health Director Adrienne Byrne says the amount of first doses the county is giving out is increasing again - slightly.

“Recently, we’re hearing that the delta variant is scary. And that was the deciding factor for them,” said Byrne.

More than 50 percent of people in Sedgwick County have now received their first dose, which means, in just a few weeks, more than half the county should be fully vaccinated. For those still hesitant, Minns and Byrne say to have a discussion with your provider and go in with an open mind.

