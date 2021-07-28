Weather Alert: Dangerous heat for Kansas
Peak of heat wave hits this week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Summer time means hot weather and sometimes also dangerously hot weather. All the extra heat this week though is due to Kansas being under a heat dome. This heat dome looks to grip the Midwest through Saturday. High temperatures and humidity will bring the heat index to near 100-105° for the next 3 days. This combination will make heat exhaustion and heat stroke a danger to those who work or spend time outside.
Wichita Area Forecast:
Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 74
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: SW/S 5-15. High: 99
Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: SE/S 5-10. Low: 74
Sat: High: 101 Increasing clouds. Scattered storms overnight.
Sun: High: 88 Low: 71 A few morning storms, then partly cloudy.
Mon: High: 87 Low: 66 Partly cloudy.
Tue: High: 86 Low: 64 Partly cloudy. Chance of storms overnight.
Wed: High: 85 Low: 65 Chance of AM storms, then partly cloudy. Chance of storms overnight.
Thu: High: 88 Low: 66 Partly cloudy.
