Weather Alert: Dangerous heat for Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Summer time means hot weather and sometimes also dangerously hot weather. All the extra heat this week though is due to Kansas being under a heat dome. This heat dome looks to grip the Midwest through Saturday. High temperatures and humidity will bring the heat index to near 100-105° for the next 3 days. This combination will make heat exhaustion and heat stroke a danger to those who work or spend time outside.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Clear skies. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 74

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Wind: SW/S 5-15. High: 99

Tomorrow Night: Clear. Wind: SE/S 5-10. Low: 74

Sat: High: 101 Increasing clouds. Scattered storms overnight.

Sun: High: 88 Low: 71 A few morning storms, then partly cloudy.

Mon: High: 87 Low: 66 Partly cloudy.

Tue: High: 86 Low: 64 Partly cloudy. Chance of storms overnight.

Wed: High: 85 Low: 65 Chance of AM storms, then partly cloudy. Chance of storms overnight.

Thu: High: 88 Low: 66 Partly cloudy.

