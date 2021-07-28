Advertisement

Where’s Shane? Back to School with Cowtown

Where's Shane?
Where's Shane?(KWCH)
By Shane Konicki
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The start of the school year is right around the corner, and KWCH is your Back To School Headquarters! Today we’re out at Cowtown for Where’s Shane to get a sneak peek at some of the places your kiddos will stop by for school field trips! We’ll see some of the activities they’ll get to participate in, and some of the cool things they’ll get to learn about! For more information on Cowtown and possible school bookings, you can visit -- www.oldcowtown.org.

