Wichita gymnasts, mental health experts react to Biles bowing out of Olympic finals

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Superstar gymnast Simone Biles is out of the team finals at the Tokyo Olympics. She is citing mental health concerns and attempts to protect “her body and mind.”

Biles won four gold medals during the last Olympic games. For many, the 24-year-old is a role model in her sport. Now, she is putting a spotlight on mental health.

Shannon Turner, the owner of Wichita Gymnastics, knows the pressure of competitive sports, especially gymnastics.

“They work so hard and put so much into it, that sometimes you break. Sometimes you struggle. We all do,” said Turner.

Her gymnasts have been closely following the Olympic games as well as Simone Biles’ withdrawal from the competition, citing mental health concerns.

“It’s not real surprising. Being in the limelight like that, practicing and training like she does, I’m sure the pressure is immense and unimaginable. So I just think it’s amazing that she’s able to come out and say ‘I’m struggling and I need help and I’m going to work through it,’” said Turner.

Turner’s daughter doesn’t compete but understands the difficulties competitors like Biles face.

“Crazy sport ‘cause she’s the best of the best. Even it can be rough on the best of the best. So, I think it’s the hardest sport out there,” she said.

Eric Litwiller, the director of communication for the Mental Health Association of South Central Kansas said he believes Biles is inspirational.

“She was at the pinnacle event for any gymnast life. for her to have the fortitude to be willing to step away and say that her mental health was more important truly it was moving,” said Litwiller.

Those in the sport hope athletes and spectators know competitors are human too.

“It takes a lot of courage for any of us to admit that we struggle and we all know that we all do. so for her to come out and say ‘I’m struggling but I’m going to work on it, and I’m going to try to get better and handle it.’ I think that kids need to hear that. they need to know that it’s ok to ask for help,” said Turner.

Litwiller also offers these tips on managing the pressure from competitive sports.

Let athletes make decisions for themselves and give them some time away from that sport, too.

Stay healthy by eating well and getting enough sleep.

Advises parents to help define what success means to their child.

